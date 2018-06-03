The family of 19-year-old who died after a hit-and-run crash that injured six others have paid tribute to a teenager who was “loved by everyone who knew her”.

Sophie Smith died on Friday in hospital, the day after the incident on Europa Way, Trafford Park, Greater Manchester.

She was one of seven people, along with her boyfriend, taken to hospital after being injured on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at a car meet involving nearly 60 vehicles.

Her family said in a statement: “Sophie was an amazing daughter, sister and girlfriend and our hearts are broken.

“We will always love her and never forget the time we spent together. Sophie was our little angel and loved by everyone who knew her.

“A big empty space has been left in our souls and life will never be the same without her. We will always be thinking about her and she will be in our hearts forever.”

Her boyfriend, identified only as Jordan, who was also injured in the collision, added: “To my beautiful girlfriend Sophie.

“Our time together may have been short but I was the luckiest person in the world to experience the love we shared, the laughs we had and plans for the future that have been lost forever.

“You are my world, my love, my princess and always will be. Sleep tight princess, you’re my angel.”