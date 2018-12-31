At least three people have been stabbed in a brutal knife attack at Manchester’s Victoria Station.
British Transport Police (BTP) said one of its officers was stabbed in the shoulder, and that a man and a woman had been taken to hospital with knife injuries.
The attacker has been arrested. Some services through the station were suspended, Greater Manchester Police said.
Sam Clack, a producer at the BBC who was at the scene at the time, tweeted: “Just been very close to the most terrifying thing.
“Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken.”
He said the man had managed to walk out of the station, “albeit covered in blood”.
BTP said in a statement: “Officers are attending Manchester Victoria station following reports of a man wielding a knife.
“We received the call at 8.52pm on Monday, 31 December.
“A man has been detained and two members of the public, a man and a woman have been taken to hospital with knife injuries.”