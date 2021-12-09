Mandatory Covid Vaccinations Would Be 'Unethical', Says Sajid Javid

Tom Nicholson via PA Wire/PA Images

Sajid Javid has said mandatory Covid vaccinations for the entire population would be “unethical”, after Boris Johnson appeared to suggest the policy might be necessary.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, the prime minister said there had to be a “national conversation” about the idea.

But in an interview on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Thursday morning, Javid appeared to shut that down, saying it was wrong to “force” everyone to have a jab.

“My view is that it’s unethical and also at a practical level it wouldn’t work,” the health secretary said.

“If you are asking me about universal mandatory vaccination, as some countries in Europe have said they will do, I just don’t think it would work. Getting vaccinated should be a positive decision.”

Austria has introduced mandatory vaccinations and Germany could also do the same.

The government yesterday announced Plan B coronavirus restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant as Downing Street was engulfed in a crisis over allegations of a rule-breaking Christmas party.

Work-from-home guidance will return, Covid health certificates are to become mandatory in large venues and mask rules will be extended to combat the rapidly-spreading strain in England.

But despite the strengthening of the rules Johnson said Christmas parties and nativities could go ahead, as he set out the move while under increasing pressure over the event in No.10 last December.

Conservative backbenchers openly questioned the government’s credibility in being able to enforce the rules while so many believed Downing Street had breached them.

At the Downing Street briefing, Johnson denied suspicions he had brought forward the announcement to divert attention from the row and the leaked video showing No.10 staff laughing about restrictions after the alleged party, which forced the resignation of government aide Allegra Stratton.