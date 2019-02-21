Manslaughter Probe Launched Over Death Of Pensioner Following Attempted Robbery

A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the death of a 73-year-old woman after a man tried to steal her handbag.

Six people, aged between 14 and 22, were arrested after a series of targeted robberies on Tuesday February 5, West Midlands Police said.

The 73-year-old fell to the ground and dislocated her shoulder after a man tried to snatch her handbag at around 2.30pm on Petersfield Road, Hall Green, Birmingham.

She received treatment for her injuries and was released from hospital, but was re-admitted on Friday February 15 and died the following day.

Two separate women, aged 57 and 67, were targeted within hours of the first incident and had their handbags stolen as they were out.

The offender was seen running off and getting into a car after each incident.

Detective Inspector Richard Marsh said: “My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died at this tragic time. They are being supported by specialist officers and updated with all developments.

“We’re working tirelessly to understand what has happened and will continue to do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

“Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area and I’d urge people to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.

“I’d also like to directly appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these robberies or who may have any other information which may assist our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information are urged to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 20BE/30522C/19.