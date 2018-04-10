‘Marcella’ writer and creator Hans Rosenfeldt has given fans hope of a third series of the hit crime noir. The second series reached a gruesome ending on Monday (9 April) night, when not only was the serial killer was revealed, but explorations into DS Marcella Backland’s past lead to some shocking developments.

ITV The second series of 'Marcella' reached a gripping conclusion

With Marcella now believed to be dead by those in her life, the final scene of the show saw her approached by a mystery agent while sleeping rough, asking her to come and work undercover as a shadow agent. With many fans believing this could pave the way for a return of the show, Hans is hoping it is not the end of Marcella’s story just yet. “We want to do it,” he told HuffPost UK. “But it’s really up to ITV whether they want to commission series three. “The final scene in the last episode is basically a prologue for a third series, so we’re really setting it up.” No official announcement has been made by ITV and HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for comment.

ITV Hans Rosenfeldt hopes Anna Friel will be back as the disturbed detective