Margaret Qualley has spoken out for the first time since abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, emerged at the end of last year. Posting on Instagram over the weekend, she sent a short message of support to singer FKA Twigs, who also dated the actor. Twigs – whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett – filed a lawsuit in December 2020 accusing LaBeouf of abusing her “physically, mentally and emotionally” during their relationship, which she later described as the “worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life”. On Saturday, Qualley posted a photo of Twigs on the cover of Elle magazine’s March issue, simply writing “thank you” in the caption, after months of silence on the matter.

Qualley’s post was quickly flooded with comments, including from her mother, actor Andie MacDowell, who wrote: “Precious girls. Beloved.” When news of the lawsuit first broke, Qualley and LaBeouf had reportedly been dating for several months, after first sparking romance rumours when they appeared together in the NSFW music video for Rainsford’s Love Me Like You Hate Me. The two were spotted kissing in the weeks following Twigs’ lawsuit, which also included details of alleged abuse suffered by Karolyn Pho, a stylist and former girlfriend of LaBeouf.

Isa Foltin/Getty Images Margaret Qualley pictured in 2020

Qualley and LaBeouf’s relationship didn’t last long, though. The two seemingly called it quits in January, as others came forward about their troubling brushes with actor, who has since parted ways with his talent agency, CAA, and reportedly started receiving inpatient treatment. Twigs, who has yet to publicly acknowledge Qualley’s post, said that by sharing her story she hopes to “help people through my experience”. In her Elle interview, the Cellophane singer further elaborated on LaBeouf’s alleged abuse, discussing the “calculated, systematic, tricky, and mazelike” tactics she said the actor used to control her. “It’s a miracle I came out alive,” she said, adding that recovering from their relationship has “been the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do”. “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that,” she continued. “It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore.”

In her first TV intv, @FKATwigs is opening up about her former relationship with Shia LaBeouf.



She accuses him of sexual battery, assault & inflicting emotional distress — allegations he denies.



Twigs told @GayleKing she's sharing her story to let others know they're not alone. pic.twitter.com/1LKx4oUiAQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 18, 2021