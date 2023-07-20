Margot Robbie JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s acting skills once gave her childhood babysitter the scare of a lifetime.

The Barbie actor has revealed how she once faked her own death to get revenge on a babysitter who she wasn’t all too keen on.

During an interview on Radio 2, Margot stunned her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling with the admission, with the Ken actor joking she’d “produced” her own death.

Margot explained Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball that she’d got a new babysitter and she “wanted her old one back”, revealing: “Talia was like, 16, and I thought she was so cool – and then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go and have a bath and I didn’t want to.”

“She was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you’,” Margot continued.

The former Neighbours star then said she grabbed a “big kitchen knife and the ketchup,” and “sprawled out naked on the tiles”.

“I covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me. But it was worth the wait,” she said.

Zoe then asked if the babysitter ran screaming from the house”, to which Margot replied: “Oh yeah!”

“You produced your own death?” Ryan asked, referencing how Margot also now works as a film producer, as well as an actor.

Agreeing with his assessment, she then went on to reveal “I also once practised like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping centre where I’m from and people starting calling an ambulance so… I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child.”

Meanwhile, the Barbie movie has proved to be a hit with the critics, with reviews heaping praise on the movie’s direction, script and plot, as well as the actors’ performances.