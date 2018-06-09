Reuters Photographer / Reuters Brazilian tennis star, Maria Bueno, has died aged 78; she is picture above during an exhibition match in Bahia in 2004

Brazilian tennis player Maria Bueno, who won three Wimbledon singles titles, has died aged 78 following a battle with mouth cancer.

Bueno died at Sao Paulo hospital on Tuesday, but news of her death was not confirmed until Friday night.

Nicknamed “The Tennis Ballerina” because of her graceful style, Bueno won seven grand slam titles in the 1950s and 1960s and was South America’s most successful player.