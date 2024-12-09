Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight After Spotify Video Sparks AI Speculation

Mariah Carey on stage in Atlanta last month via Associated Press

Mariah Carey has shut down the suggestion that a recent video message she recorded for her fans was created using AI technology.

Last week, Spotify unveiled its annual Wrapped round-up, with many artists recording special messages for the users who had them in their most-listened-to musicians of the past year.

Among them was Mariah, who appeared in typically festive attire to remind her fans of the fact that her album Merry Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024.

.@MariahCarey with an exclusive message for her top fans on Spotify Wrapped.



pic.twitter.com/ODo5DHW5ih — Mariah Carey Charts (Fan Page) (@chartmariah) December 4, 2024

However, Mariah’s mannerisms and the delivery of her message led some to question whether the message was actually the legendary diva herself, or an AI replication of her.

It looks like AI omg 😭 — paul 💖 (@glitterposay) December 4, 2024

Not Mariah Carey’s Spotify message being AI😭😭😭😭 — Sarah 🦋 (@kindbutclever) December 5, 2024

Not Spotify with this AI Mariah Carey pic.twitter.com/OebpapIvkA — Yannick N Yobach (@ThatNevilsKid) December 5, 2024

i can’t tell if this is ai or she got a gun pointed at her… — JAY (@JAYYYMONROE) December 5, 2024

Idk that AI Mariah Carey spotify video was actually looking CAMP right in the eye. We will be studying Mariah's cuntosity for ✨y e a r s✨ pic.twitter.com/IhRu0rBJra — I DESERVE IT ALL (@joshhottness) December 5, 2024

And it didn’t take long before Mariah weighed in to set the record straight.

“Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!” she joked on X, before saying she was getting ready for the latest date on her ongoing Christmas 2024 tour.

Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily! 💘💘💘 https://t.co/8guHlMMLSp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 6, 2024

Fans who were pondering whether something was up after spotting Mariah in red lipstick had reason to do so, as the It’s Like That singer has made no secret of her disdain for the makeup trend in the past.

“Personally, I won’t wear a red lip. Every time somebody puts red lipstick on me it’s a disaster,” she told Elle in 2015.