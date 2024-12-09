Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight After Spotify Video Sparks AI Speculation

Mariah Carey has shut down the suggestion that a recent video message she recorded for her fans was created using AI technology.
Last week, Spotify unveiled its annual Wrapped round-up, with many artists recording special messages for the users who had them in their most-listened-to musicians of the past year.
Among them was Mariah, who appeared in typically festive attire to remind her fans of the fact that her album Merry Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024.
However, Mariah’s mannerisms and the delivery of her message led some to question whether the message was actually the legendary diva herself, or an AI replication of her.
And it didn’t take long before Mariah weighed in to set the record straight.
“Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!” she joked on X, before saying she was getting ready for the latest date on her ongoing Christmas 2024 tour.
Fans who were pondering whether something was up after spotting Mariah in red lipstick had reason to do so, as the It’s Like That singer has made no secret of her disdain for the makeup trend in the past.
“Personally, I won’t wear a red lip. Every time somebody puts red lipstick on me it’s a disaster,” she told Elle in 2015.
Given the AI-based speculation that her latest makeup experiment caused, we probably shouldn’t expect to see Mariah back in a red lip again any time soon…