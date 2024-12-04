'Is Spotify Wrapped OK?': Music Fans Left Baffled By Bizarre Category Titles In Yearly Round-Ups

Spotify Wrapped is the moment music fans wait all year for, as they discover the artists, songs and albums that they’ve been listening to the most over the past 12 months.
But 2024’s round-up has left many users scratching their heads.
As well as their most-played music, Spotify’s annual feature shows users patterns and trends in their listening habits over the course of the year – and this year saw users being assigned different titles that are... more than a little baffling.
To be honest, we’re just going to let these confusing titles speak for themselves…
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift was the UK’s most-played artist of 2024 on Spotify, in a year that saw her releasing her latest hit album The Tortured Poets’ Department and finally bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to Europe.
She was followed by rappers Drake and Kanye West, with Billie Eilish and The Weeknd rounding off the top five.
When it came to specific songs, though, it was US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s number one hit Stick Season that came out on top among British Spotify users, ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Hozier’s Too Sweet and Teddy Swims’ Lose Control.
Taylor was also Spotify’s most-played artist globally, while The Tortured Poets Department was the platform’s number one album of the past year, in a top 10 that was made up almost entirely of female artists, including Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Karol G and SZA.
