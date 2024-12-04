'Is Spotify Wrapped OK?': Music Fans Left Baffled By Bizarre Category Titles In Yearly Round-Ups

This year's Spotify Wrapped has generated a lot of conversation already Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Spotify Wrapped is the moment music fans wait all year for, as they discover the artists, songs and albums that they’ve been listening to the most over the past 12 months.

But 2024’s round-up has left many users scratching their heads.

As well as their most-played music, Spotify’s annual feature shows users patterns and trends in their listening habits over the course of the year – and this year saw users being assigned different titles that are... more than a little baffling.

To be honest, we’re just going to let these confusing titles speak for themselves…

is Spotify Wrapped ok??? what is “McBling Throwback R&B Pop” “Pink Pilates Princess Catwalk Afrobeats” — xanthus stan account (@tobikyere) December 4, 2024

Spotify like what is the meaning of this??Vampire American Football Rap? Frutiger Aero Escape Room? Who was in charged of wrapped this year? pic.twitter.com/Xhhu84XA5f — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) December 4, 2024

please i am crying over these 😭 spotify wrapped what pic.twitter.com/gVdSdFYjN1 — jaye ♟️🩰 (@starringateez) December 4, 2024

Thanks Spotify I never want to listen to music again!!!! pic.twitter.com/r9zoQXeKQn — Bolu Babalola is genuinely on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) December 4, 2024

just word salad cos what was this spotify wrapped this years? — magali 🐼 (@MagaliDMathias) December 4, 2024

This made me so mad NONE of these words MEAN ANYTHING — Soraya Bouazzaoui 🇵🇸 (@halalltakeaway) December 4, 2024

what the fuck is boujee football rap @Spotify pic.twitter.com/F1xCTQJj4r — HONEY B. (@ITSBCHRIS) December 4, 2024

happy with my spotify wrapped and even got one of those recordings from mother mother for being in the top 3%, but all that aside @Spotify what the fuck does “Cottagescore Ukulele Bedroom phase” mean??? pic.twitter.com/9nW0eNCfL2 — H3L (@Gh0sties_real) December 4, 2024

What the hell is vampire football rap phase @Spotify 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ekSbdpF7rX — wavey (@Wavey_asr) December 4, 2024

Spotify Wrapped got some questions to answer!!! #SpotifyWrapped Also what are these journeys? pic.twitter.com/XpzRYNr5tc — Dying of Thirst ♏ (@AlindiG) December 4, 2024

“Smooth Catwalk Afrobeats” lool is Spotify alright?! — Vanz (@Vanessa_Edz) December 4, 2024

What the actual fuck does this mean Spotify pic.twitter.com/TU3amnz6CK — kazu°• (@kiikazuu) December 4, 2024

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift was the UK’s most-played artist of 2024 on Spotify, in a year that saw her releasing her latest hit album The Tortured Poets’ Department and finally bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to Europe.

Taylor Swift via Associated Press

When it came to specific songs, though, it was US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s number one hit Stick Season that came out on top among British Spotify users, ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Hozier’s Too Sweet and Teddy Swims’ Lose Control.

Taylor was also Spotify’s most-played artist globally, while The Tortured Poets Department was the platform’s number one album of the past year, in a top 10 that was made up almost entirely of female artists, including Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Karol G and SZA.

