Spotify Wrapped 2024 Has Spoken: The Most Streamed Song In The UK Probably Isn't What You Think

via Associated Press

Last week, we wrote about how Spotify Wrapped’s launch would probably be today (4 December) as it’s called on the first Wednesday of December or the last of November over the past three years.

Music lovers will know the prophecy has been fulfilled (is that a bit dramatic? Oh well).

But while you might be looking at your own data this afternoon, you might also wonder what the stats for the nation are.

Advertisement

We’ve already shared the unexpected most-streamed song of all time on Spotify. So we thought we’d tell you the one that won out in the ears of UK listeners this 2024.

Let’s do a Spotify Wrapped, wrapped

According to Spotify’s data, the most-streamed song in the UK in 2024 is Noah Kahan’s Stick Season.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso came in second place, meanwhile, with Beautiful Things by Benson Boone sitting in third and Hozier’s Too Sweet in fourth.

Predictably, the most-streamed album in the UK this year was Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Sabrina Carpenter comes in second on the album stakes too, with Short ‘N’ Sweet reaching second; Noah Kahan’s Stick Season album is in third, and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft comes in fourth.

Taylor Swift actually appears twice on the album charts in the UK, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) being the fifth most-streamed album in 2024 too.

Advertisement

Overall, the stats were:

UK Most-Streamed Artists:

UK Most-Streamed Songs:

UK Most-Streamed Albums:

UK Top Podcasts:

What about the rest of the world?

Those numbers are just for the UK ― you might not be shocked to learn that Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is number one across the globe this year.

Advertisement

Noah Kahan did not feature at all in the global top five songs, with other places going to Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things in second place and Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather hitting a respectable third.

Again, we doubt you’ll be astonished to find out that Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is the world’s most-streamed album worldwide.