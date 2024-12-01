Here's When Spotify Wrapped 2024 Is Set To Come Out

via Associated Press

We’ve already speculated when Spotify Wrapped, the music streaming site’s annual presentation of your year’s listening habits, stops “counting” your music choices (and no, October 31 was likely not the cut-off point).

But what about the big event itself ― when will Spotify Wrapped 2024 launch?

The roundup, which has been a hit with site users since its 2016 launch, creates graphs and other images that display who you’ve listened to most that year, how often, and for how long.

Advertisement

It also tells you information like which music you listen to most often and the overall “mood” of your choices.

So when will the self-conscious streamers of “good taste” tunes, who’ve honed their listening preferences to social media-ready chicness, reap their rewards?

Me checking for my #Spotifywrapped every ten mins pic.twitter.com/7LdRg1LmDx — Ashlee (@RandomlyAshlee) November 28, 2024

When’s Spotify Wrapped set to come out?

It should be soon ― it’s usually in early December.

It’s only ever been released after the American holiday of Thanksgiving and is usually out before December 6.

Advertisement

Fans usually speculate when the exact drop date will be ― partly because Spotify themselves are so hush-hush about the topic.

One X user speculated that it might come out around December 3.

Spotify Wrapped comes out in a week and all I’m stressed about is which of the random songs I hyper fixated on for 2 days and completely abandoned afterwards will make it to my top 10. pic.twitter.com/Q0J67QnXgz — K (@ChiefKifs) November 25, 2024

It may well be on a Wednesday

There are some possible helpful hints when it comes to guessing the Wrapped day.

For instance, you can’t rely on the streaming site to release its Wrapped product on a weekend ― last year’s date fell on Wednesday, November 29, as it did in 2022 (November 30) and 2021 (December 1).

That suggests the pattern is either the last Wednesday of November (which has already passed) or the first Wednesday of December (next week, on December 4) might be the release date.

It’s all guesswork, though ― we won’t really know until our Spotify overlords deem us ready.