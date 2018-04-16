Mariah Carey 'Uplifted' By Public Support Since Sharing Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey has thanked fans for their “uplifting” support, after announcing that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001.

The US superstar spoke out about her mental health for the first time ever last week, inspiring many fans to share their own stories.

After receiving a deluge of supportive tweets and messages, Mariah shared a post on Instagram, writing: “I’ve been hard at work, feeling inspired by each of your stories and uplifted by your overwhelming support.

“Let’s continue to encourage each other on our journeys.”