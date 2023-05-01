Mariah Carey Shares Adorable Tribute To Her Twins For Their 12th Birthday

Mariah Carey’s twins might be growing up, but the legendary singer says they will “always be my babies”.

On Sunday, the Grammy-winning musician posted a precious birthday tribute to her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, for their 12th birthday on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to my favourite people on the planet!!!” she captioned her post.

Alongside her shoutout, Mariah also shared a series of photos of her “babies,” including a cosy shot of the trio posing in the backseat of a vehicle and throwback pics of the twins’ when they were younger.

Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/39m5wgESug — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2023

“I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings ’cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!” the 54-year-old added, cleverly nodding to her 1995 hit track, Always Be My Baby.

The hitmaker shares Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, whom she wed in 2008. The pair finaliSed their divorce in 2014, calling it quits after six years of marriage.

Nick got candid about co-parenting with the pop star back in February 2017, adding that they “put the kids first.”

“It’s all about love,” the TV host said during an interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live at the time. “You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”