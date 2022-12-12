Clive Myrie Gets A Laugh From BBC News Colleagues With Cheeky Mariah Carey Comment

Clive Myrie on BBC News BBC

Clive Myrie spread a bit of Christmas cheer as he dropped a cheeky joke into his broadcast on BBC News on Monday.

The broadcaster was commenting on a report about LadBaby’s new bid for the festive number one spot when he made a tongue-in-cheek innuendo about Mariah Carey.

Mariah is currently sat at number one in the UK singles chart, and is one of the favourites to top the Christmas chart, which Lad Baby managed to do for the fourth consecutive year in 2021 with their charity song Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

At the end of the report, LadBaby’s Mark Hoyle said: “Come on, we can beat Mariah Carey.”

When it cut back to Clive in the studio, he remarked with a smile: “Mariah Carey likes a sausage roll, apparently.”

Laughs could then be heard coming from those behind the cameras in the news studio.

Clive also let out a laugh as he giggled his way through introducing the weather forecast.

“I did just make that up,” he clarified to weather presenter Matt Taylor.

On Monday, it was announced LadBaby had teamed up with Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis to rework the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? in a bid to claim their fifth consecutive Christmas number one.

They will release the track titled Food Aid on 16 December, with half of the money raised going to food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the other half to the Band Aid Trust.