Mariah Carey's Ex-Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Breaks Silence On Recent Split

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka at a Grammys event in 2018 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has spoken out to confirm that the pair have broken up after seven years together.

Around a week ago, Page Six reported that the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer and her former back-up dancer had chosen to part ways.

Bryan has now confirmed this to be the case in an Instagram post, admitting he had “mixed emotions” about the “mutual” split.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Bryan and Mariah on stage together in 2022 James Devaney via Getty Images

Bryan continued: “Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me.

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Mariah and Bryan first met in 2006, when he joined the troupe of dancers on her tour The Adventures Of Mimi, eventually going public with their romance a decade later.

