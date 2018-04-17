Mariah Carey’s lawyer has slammed Stella Bulochnikov, the star’s former assistant who recently stated her intention to sue the star.

On Monday (16 April), TMZ reported that Bulochnikov had filed a summons in a New York court earlier this week, claiming Mariah broke the Fair Employment and Housing Act, and breached her contract.

But speaking later in the day, Mariah’s representative hit back when contacted by Page Six.