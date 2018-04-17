All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/04/2018 08:47 BST

    Mariah Carey’s Representative Slams ‘Frivolous And Baseless’ Lawsuit From Star’s Former Assistant

    Stella Bulochnikov is seeking damages from the star.

    Mariah Carey’s lawyer has slammed Stella Bulochnikov, the star’s former assistant who recently stated her intention to sue the star.

    On Monday (16 April), TMZ reported that Bulochnikov had filed a summons in a New York court earlier this week, claiming Mariah broke the Fair Employment and Housing Act, and breached her contract.

    But speaking later in the day, Mariah’s representative hit back when contacted by Page Six.

    FilmMagic via Getty Images
    Stella and Mariah in May 2017

    They said: “Stella Bulochnikov was terminated from employment as Mariah¹s manager due to failure to perform her job effectively and ill-serving her client. Stella was not under contract for employment.

    “She has been spreading false rumors to any media outlet that will publish them. We won’t respond to lies and threats.

    “Again, if this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully. It is also interesting to note that this is the first lawyer who will move forward on Stella’s behalf, having previously gone through three others who wouldn’t.”

    Mike Blake / Reuters
    Mariah Carey

    Bulochnikov is believed to be seeking a payout for damages, claiming that Mariah didn’t pay her.

    She had worked for the star for three years, until they parted ways in 2017.

    Mariah has had a turbulent few years and recently revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001, but didn’t seek treatment until 2016.

    READ MORE:

    MORE: uk celebrity uk musicMariah Carey

    Conversations