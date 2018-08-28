A leading heart surgeon excluded from working at a hospital pending a disciplinary investigation has won a High Court fight.

Professor Marjan Jahangiri wanted an order lifting her exclusion from working at St George’s University Hospital in Tooting, London.

A judge on Tuesday made a ruling in her favour following a High Court hearing in London, the Press Association reported.

Professor Jahangiri – who was Europe’s first female professor of cardiac surgery – had been excluded by bosses in early August pending an investigation into an allegation made against her.

She took legal action challenging the decision and Mr Justice Nicklin said he was not satisfied that exclusion was necessary.

Professor Jahangiri had complained of being the victim of a “campaign”.

The judge indicated that litigation was at early stage and said he could not make “any such findings”.

He said “any such findings” could only be made after a “proper consideration” of evidence at a trial.

Professor Jahangiri said afterwards that she was delighted and looking forward to returning to her patients.