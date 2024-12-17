Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Saying Vaccines Cause Autism

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proved once again on Monday that there are few conspiracy theories she won’t embrace.
The congresswoman declared on social media that she believes in the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism, a claim that has been researched again and again and found to be baseless.
“I fully believe vaccines cause Autism,” Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter. ”It’s another example of crimes against humanity. And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims.”
Greene’s post quickly received a community note pointing out that “the scientific literature on this is so extensive, that claiming otherwise can only be explained through sheer ignorance, or some sort of nefarious political purpose.”
The note included links to many, many sources explaining the issue in more detail.
Greene’s post got quite a bit of attention, and a great deal of mockery.
Greene’s post comes a few weeks after President-elect Donald Trump nominated vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Kennedy has reportedly said he will not ban vaccines if he is confirmed to the post. However, Aaron Siri, a lawyer working with Kennedy to find health officials for the next administration, has petitioned the federal government to revoke approval of the polio vaccine for children.