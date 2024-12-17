Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Saying Vaccines Cause Autism

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proved once again on Monday that there are few conspiracy theories she won’t embrace.

The congresswoman declared on social media that she believes in the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism, a claim that has been researched again and again and found to be baseless.

“I fully believe vaccines cause Autism,” Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter. ”It’s another example of crimes against humanity. And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims.”

Greene’s post quickly received a community note pointing out that “the scientific literature on this is so extensive, that claiming otherwise can only be explained through sheer ignorance, or some sort of nefarious political purpose.”

The note included links to many, many sources explaining the issue in more detail.

Greene’s post got quite a bit of attention, and a great deal of mockery.

You also thought that the eclipse meant the rapture was happening. So… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 16, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also believed:



• Sandy Hook was staged: https://t.co/hYQC0SPuee



• The 2018 California wildfires were set by Rothschild associates from outer space: https://t.co/R1CCDnvQK1



• The 2024 eclipse was “God telling us to repent:” https://t.co/PWMODJzKdP https://t.co/g5cFOUpZfS — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 16, 2024

This is so dumb. Autism is genetic and can be identified prebirth. Therefore they are completely full of shit. RFK is a liar the measles outbreak in Samoa was a direct result of his actions. — William Hamill (@williamhbhamill) December 16, 2024

This is embarrassing https://t.co/3FSwtHVUe6 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 16, 2024

They don’t. Saying things like this harms children overall. MTG continues to behave like a lunatic. https://t.co/1jKZAv7noi — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 16, 2024

milk causes autism. i do not know a single person in my life who's autistic and didn't drink milk from their school cafeteria.



i am a big boy. pay me $300k a year for more health consulting. — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 16, 2024

I mean, but you are dumb so https://t.co/gUQXBkxM6M — Nathaniel Hunt (@nathaniel_hunt) December 16, 2024

These idiots are going to destroy us. https://t.co/jVLJlhxxuu — Jenn Leaver (@jennleaver) December 16, 2024

Trump University's Noted Professor of Medical Science Dr. Marjorie Taylor Greene is at it again!🤔 — Jürgen .. 🌎❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) December 16, 2024

Greene’s post comes a few weeks after President-elect Donald Trump nominated vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.