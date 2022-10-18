Mark Drakeford Is Absolutely Raging At The Tories As First Minister Of Wales Goes Viral

There were angry scenes in the Welsh parliament as first minister Mark Drakeford blasted the Conservatives for the chaos caused by Liz Truss and her mini-budget.

The normally mild-mannered Drakeford raged at Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies as those sitting around him nodded and banged their desks.

Drakeford raised his voice and pointed his finger at Davies as he referred to the “mess” the Tories had made of budgets and the country’s reputation.

His ire was provoked by Davies’ criticism of the Labour administration’s running of the NHS in the country and suggestion that Wales had a “third world” healthcare system.

Drakeford angrily flipped the pages of his briefing notes as he laid into his opposite number.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has just shouted at the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, in the Senedd after a question about the Welsh NHS… pic.twitter.com/SwL03JK6d6 — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) October 18, 2022

Addressing Davies, Drakeford said: “It is shocking. It is absolutely shocking to me that you think that you can turn up here this afternoon, with the mess that your party has made to the budgets of this country, to the reputation of this country around the world, that you promise those people that there will be more to come.

“And you think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?”

Drakeford also defended health workers, saying to Davies: “You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon. And what do those people face? They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal.”

Clips of the confrontation quickly went viral, with political commentators who would seldom pay attention to the Senedd taling note.

"What sort of world do you belong in?"



Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford loses temper with Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davieshttps://t.co/G91uaKxIb6 pic.twitter.com/g4gwxfYDpC — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 18, 2022

I have *never* seen the First Minister of Wales this angry. Ever. https://t.co/wkcEQIVbU6 pic.twitter.com/qfVFZIvZbW — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) October 18, 2022

Mark Drakeford is usually a very gentle man. https://t.co/JBBsy0hb3Y — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 18, 2022

Well done Mark Drakeford First Minister of Wales, speaking for millions - @PrifWeinidog Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/lRPCqseX5k — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 18, 2022