Liz Truss Nearly As Unpopular As Prince Andrew As She Plummets In Polls

Prime Minister Liz Truss. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Liz Truss is nearly as unpopular as Prince Andrew in the polls following her disastrous mini-Budget.

The prime minister’s net favourability rating has dropped to -70, in the latest survey from YouGov.

She is not far off the disgraced Prince Andrew who earlier this year in a popularity poll of the royal family was the most disliked with a net score of -80.

According to today’s findings, just 10 per cent of Britons have a favourable opinion of Truss and even among 2019 Conservative voters this figure is just 20 per cent.

A total of 1,724 British adults were surveyed between October 14 and 16 - before new chancellor Jeremy Hunt binned most of Truss’s economic strategy.

However, the poll was carried out after a series of embarrassing U-turns including a reversal in the cut in corporation tax and the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng.

Boris Johnson’s reputation remains less tarnished than his successor with his net favourability score sitting at –36.

Likewise, leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak is also much less unpopular than Truss, with 37 per cent giving him a favourable rating, and an overall net favourability rating of –18.

Labour leader Keir Starmer continues to be considerably less unpopular than his Conservative rivals, with 41 per cent of people liking him and 46 per cent disliking him, a net score of –5.

It follows a humiliating 24-hours for the prime minister who had to sit in the Commons while the new chancellor Hunt tore up the mini-budget in front of her.

Truss is now battling to save her premiership after Hunt watered down her flagship energy price guarantee and shelved her plan to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p.

His announcement was the latest attempt to convince the City that the government has control of the nation’s finances.