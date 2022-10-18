This Glorious Reaction To The Latest Tory Chaos Speaks For A Nation

A member of the public interviewed by the BBC has summed up the mood of a nation after another day of Tory chaos.

As prime minister Liz Truss struggles to remain in office after dumping her economic agenda following her disastrous mini-budget, the BBC News at Ten spoke to voters in the bellwether Nuneaton constituency in Warwickshire.

As part of a series of “vox pops” conducted by political correspondent Alex Forsyth, Sheila and Linda shared their frustration about the current state of British politics – and Truss in particular.

Sheila said: “What the cockeyed hell is going on? We’ve had one, Boris (Johnson), out. Now it’s her, she’s no good either.

“Haven’t they got one good one between them all?”

She added: “I don’t believe anything she says now.”

Brilliant BBC vox pop from Nuneaton on Tory chaos pic.twitter.com/xowdDun1bt — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) October 17, 2022

Linda added: “I don’t think she’s capable of running the country and why they voted her in, I have no idea.”

On Monday, the prime minister torched her low-tax economic agenda.

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, after it crashed the markets.

After around 30 minutes, she walked out without having said a word.