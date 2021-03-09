Mark Hamill Reveals The Star Wars Meme That Makes Him 'Cringe Every Time'

Screen icon Mark Hamill loves sharing Star Wars moments with his fans on social media, but there’s one meme that makes him “cringe every time.”
Although many fans assume the image was from the first movie, Mark said it may have never happened in the film itself.
He shared the image – and an explanation – on Twitter.
“This makes me cringe every time I see it,” he wrote.
“I don’t remember doing this in the movie. I think it’s just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn’t look so remarkably unconcerned.”
Mark portrayed Luke Skywalker throughout the series and last year delivered an emotional farewell to the character, saying he was hanging up his Jedi robes after the 2019 film The Rise Of Skywalker.
Except that wasn’t quite the end.
Mark also surprised fans with an unforgettable de-aged appearance in last year’s season two finale of The Mandalorian.