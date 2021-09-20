Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump Rally With A Blunt Star Wars Comparison

Screen icon Mark Hamill mocked supporters of former President Donald Trump by comparing their weekend Justice for J6 rally to the most infamous moment in the history of the Star Wars franchise.
Washington, DC, was braced for unrest on Saturday due to the event in support of those jailed in connection with the violent attack on January 6, when a mob stirred up by Trump stormed the US Capitol in a failed attempt to block the certification of the presidential election, which he lost.
Fears grew after Trump himself last week issued a statement of support for those arrested in connection with the violence.
But the rally was a bust – drawing fewer than 100 people, with media and police outnumbering rallygoers.
Or, as Hamill put it:
The Star Wars Holiday Special holds an infamous place in franchise history, despite airing just once and never being officially available in its entirety in any other format since.
But bootlegs persist:
Marvel is taking another crack at the special in a different format this autumn with a one-shot comic centred around Life Day, the Wookiee holiday featured in the much-maligned TV show.