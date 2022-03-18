Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett ‘Gutted’ After Being Dropped From US Version Of The Chase

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett has revealed he’s been dropped from the US version of The Chase.
Mark had appeared on the original US edition of the show from 2013 to 2015 and later joined ABC’s revival for its second season in 2021.
After the show’s official account announced the line-up of Chasers for its third season - minus Mark’s name. - the British star said he was “gutted” to not be included in the line-up.
“New season. New Chasers,” The Chase account wrote. “Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen join Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer on May 3 when #TheChase returns.”
Mark then replied: “Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new lineup. Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America :).”
When a fan then asked Mark if he wasn’t on the show due to his commitments to The Chase Australia, he replied: “No they just didn’t renew me. No reason was offered.”
Earlier this year, Mark apologised to viewers of The Chase after he walked off the ITV show following his defeat in the Final Chase during an episode.
The quizzing expert was seen punching the set at the end of the show after the four remaining contestants managed to bag £21,000 with just a few seconds left on the clock.
After host Bradley Walsh congratulated all four winners on their impressive win, he asked The Beast what he had to say.
After congratulating the winners, Mark then said “I’m off”, before storming off and punching part of the set.
“I apologise to any kids watching, that is not how you should take defeat,” Bradley told viewers.
Mark later took to Twitter to apologise for his actions, which he said was down to his mental health being “shot” before the episode was filmed.