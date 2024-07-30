Mark Ruffalo Just Gave Us The Perfect Response To Robert Downey Jr’s Marvel News

Jesse Grant via Getty Images for Disney

Now that Robert Downey Jr has announced he’ll be returning to Marvel as Doctor Doom in next summer’s Fantastic 4 film, his former colleagues have given their congratulations and thoughts.

At San Diego Comic Con, Robert did a dramatic unmasking and revealed that he’d be returning to the franchise saying: “New mask. Same task. What’d I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”

While this left some fans delighted and others confused to say the least, his colleagues and friends shared their joy.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who played his love interest in the Iron Man movies commented on Robert’s Instagram post sharing the news saying: “I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?”

The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, also quipped: “We’ve always said green is your color…”

However, it was former co-star and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo that gave the best response.

Mark Ruffalo’s response to Robert Downey Jr returning to Marvel

In a very on-trend, hip fashion, Mark Ruffalo commented on the announcement saying: “Hey Brat, green suits you.”

Mark is of course having a little fun here. As well as referencing his own green character Hulk, he’s also giving a nod to the album on everybody’s lips this summer: Brat by Charli xcx.

The album, and shade of green that Charli chose for the album colour has been referenced widely since its release in June.

Even presidential candidate Kamala Harris has used the branding as part of her promotion and Charli posted saying “Kamala IS brat” on X (formerly Twitter).

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Doctor Doom is the main enemy of the Fantastic Four and the next instalment of the franchise, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, is scheduled for July 2025.