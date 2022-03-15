Every year, we’re led to believe that Oscars night is one of the most exciting events around, with A-list guests, head-turning fashion and one or two global news-worthy moments all going on under one roof.

However, it turns out the reality of the Academy Awards may be a little more on the dry side.

In a new interview, former winner Sir Mark Rylance has admitted that the event is “actually really boring”.

Mark Rylance with his Oscar in 2016 Dan MacMedan via Getty Images

Speaking to Radio Times, Sir Mark – who won an Oscar in 2016 for his performance in Bridge Of Spies – insisted that award wins are not really a “serious marker of what the greatest or most inspiring things are”, although he admitted that it is “nice to be celebrated”.

The Dunkirk star is among the star-studded cast of the Netflix disaster movie Don’t Look Up, which is in the running for Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year.

Still, despite this, he added that he won’t be attending the Oscars later this month, which is not something he seems particularly bothered about.

“I won’t be going this year,” he added. “To be honest, they’re actually really boring.”

Meryl Streep and Sir Mark Rylance in Don't Look Up Netflix

The Netflix Western film The Power Of The Dog is leading the way at the upcoming Oscars with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

British nominees this year include Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Dame Judi Dench, while Sir Kenneth Branagh is in the running for Best Director for his film Belfast.

