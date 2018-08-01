Mark Wahlberg Lifts The Lid On 1990s 'Feud' With Leonardo DiCaprio

Prior to becoming a Hollywood heavyweight, Mark was actually a rapper called Marky Mark and when he decided to make the leap into the acting world, he landed a role in ‘The Basketball Diaries’ alongside Leo.

Mark Wahlberg has revealed he once had a feud with Leonardo DiCaprio , explaining why he never saw eye-to-eye with the actor in the 1990s.

“As a rapper, I was just kinda out-there and loud and crazy and all this stuff, and it was a very serious movie and this very serious part.

Mark is currently on the promotional trail for his latest movie, ‘Mile 22’, while Leo is busy filming Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ , which is based on the Charles Manson murders.

“The director of the film [Scott Kalvert], he had made all my music videos [and] he felt like I was more than capable to play the part, but no one had seen me act in a film, so I had to really kinda just go out there and prove myself.”

Sharon Osbourne and Dannii Minogue ('X Factor') Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock When Dannii Minogue was added to the ‘X Factor’ judging panel in its fourth series, Sharon Osbourne was suitably unimpressed.



She was able to mask it well enough at first, but by the end of the series, she was running around the ‘Graham Norton Show’ studio, doing an unflattering impression of the Australian judge, making fun of her Botox and eventually comparing Dannii’s face to her own bum.



Charming.



Dannii never retaliated until years later, when she detailed Mrs O’s treatment of her in her autobiography, with Kelly Osbourne wading in on Twitter and branding the ‘Put The Needle On It’ singer “the devil”.



Literally. “The devil”. That’s what someone said about Dannii Minogue.

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj ('The X Factor') FOX via Getty Images Dannii and Sharon’s beef was positively small-fry compared to the almighty clash that was Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey during their time series together on ‘American Idol’.



The story goes that Mariah had been told she’d be the only woman on the panel, so was unpleasantly surprised when Nicki was later confirmed as a judge.



The two then repeatedly rubbed each other up the wrong way, and it culminated in the details of an onset argument being leaked online, during which Nicki apparently said: “I'm not fucking putting up with her fucking highness over there.”



Although they managed to play nice (nice enough, at least) in the live shows, Nicki later referenced the beef in one of her songs, to which Mariah infamously sighed in a Barbara Walters interview: “I don’t know [if she’s singing about me], I didn’t know she sang, I thought she rapped or whatever.”

Will Smith and Janet Hubert ('The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air') NBC via Getty Images Taking it way back, in 1993 ‘Fresh Prince’ viewers grew confused when Aunt Viv appeared to have had a full head transplant.



This was due to a behind-the-scenes feud between leading man Will Smith and Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv.



It’s still not known exactly what went down between them, with Will and co-star Alfonso Ribeiro’s version of events sounding noticeably different to Janet’s, but what we do know is that, after some tension between the two, she wound up disappearing after three years, to be replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid for the rest of the show’s run.

Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie ('EastEnders') Dave Hogan via Getty Images ‘EastEnders’ star Shane is known for being thick as thieves with his co-star both on and off screen, though he’s since admitted this wasn’t always the case.



During a court testimony in the phone hacking scandal trials, he admitted that the two would often leave other voice messages about what was going on in their professional and personal lives, but they eventually wound up falling out due to mistrust, when they were both the victims of hacks.



He said in 2015: “That impacts a lot on shows like ‘EastEnders’ where you are working so close. You end up just not talking to each other because you end up not trusting each other."



After a while, me and Jessie didn't speak for five years because she didn't trust me and I didn't trust her because we both thought we were selling each other down the river with stories, which it turned out of course wasn't true.”



Thankfully, now they know the truth, they’re once again great friends, and are gearing up to play Kat and Alfie Moon in an ‘EastEnders’ spin-off in 2017.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall ('Sex And The City') New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/REX/Shutterstock Despite repeated denials on both sides, Sarah Jessica and Kim have repeatedly been dogged by rumours of an on-set fall-out.



In 2016, the Carrie Bradshaw actress spoke of how upset she was about the false reports, telling Howard Stern: “Nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show. Was every day perfect? Was everybody always desperately hopelessly in love with each other. No.



“But this is a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other and loved each other. And this ongoing narrative… it really upset me.”

Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch ('Loose Women') Steve Meddle/Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock “But wait,” we hear you ask, “if this pair didn’t get on, why didn’t we ever seem them come to blows on the panel?”



Well, folks, they were deliberately kept apart to stop any kind of flare-up on the ITV daytime show.Denise told Piers Morgan back in 2013 that she and Janet worked different days, when asked whether there were any of her co-presenters that she didn’t get on with.



A source later told the Mirror: “To say relations between Denise and Janet are frosty would be an ­understatement. The reality is they really don't like each other and they probably never will.”

Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman ('Desperate Housewives') Ron Tom via Getty Images Relations between Teri and her fellow ‘Desperate Housewives’ were said to have turned so sour by the end of the series, that her name wasn’t included on a group gift from the cast sent to executive producer Marc Cherry.



A source bluntly told Celebuzz: “The girls don’t get along with Teri... so they organised [the gift] and left her out.”

Bea Arthur and Betty White ('The Golden Girls') ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images But ‘Desperate Housewives’ isn’t the only ensemble cast whose warm friendship disappeared as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.



They might have been “thanking each other for being a friend” when the show was on the air, but behind the scenes, leading lady Bea Arthur didn’t have much to do with her co-stars.



A friend of the late Bea Arthur’s once recalled: “One day, early on in the series, Bea said she just couldn't hold back any more and she let rip at Betty [White], turning the air blue with her tirade."The series became such a huge hit, but the show's execs had a major headache because of the Bea and Betty feud.



"By the end of the run, it often became unbearable to be around them... they simply hated each other."

Patrick Kielty and Kelly Brook ('Love Island') ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Let’s be honest, being stuck hosting ‘Love Island’ in 2005 was probably bad enough, without having to do it with someone you could barely even stand.



Back in 2005, it was reported that Kelly was furious with her co-host, after he disclosed on air that she’d once been intimate with contestant Paul Danan.



A source claimed at the time: “You could almost see the steam coming out of her ears. She went red in the face and just bellowed at Patrick. She was desperate to put him in his place.”



Don’t worry, Kelly, we don’t think that affected your presenting career…

Fern Britton and Artem Chigvintsev ('Strictly Come Dancing') BBC It’s rare that anyone walks away from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ with anything negative to say about their experiences, but sadly Fern’s stint on the hit show was blighted by the fact she didn’t get on with her partner.



The former ‘This Morning’ host said years later that Artem would "look at her feet and just kick or shove" her, as well as jokingly telling her to "shut her face" and "go home before I kill you".



Ouchie.



The two eventually wound up finishing in 10th place.

Aliona Vilani and Gregg Wallace ('Strictly Come Dancing') BBC Fern isn’t the only ex-‘Strictly’ contestant to have a tough time with their partner, with ‘Masterchef’ star Gregg Wallace later slating Aliona after they were given the boot.



Throwing shade in an interview with OK! Magazine, he remarked that Aliona was responsible for their elimination, claiming: “I love dancing, but if I were paired with somebody who liked me then I would have done better.”

John Torode and Gregg Wallace ('Masterchef') BBC While they keep it professional on ‘Masterchef’, John recently admitted that he and Gregg aren’t friends away from the cameras, even going as far as claiming to The Mirror: “If we do go out for a drink, I’ll invariably be at one end of a big old table and he’ll be at the other.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan ('Buffy The Vampire Slayer') John Fagerness via Getty Images Again, these two played best friends in ‘Buffy’, but the reality was somewhat different.



In news that just might spoil your childhood memories of the supernatural show, the two’s squabbles reached fever pitch when Sarah Michelle Gellar announced she was stepping down from the show in Entertainment Weekly, reportedly without consulting the rest of the cast.

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty ('Charmed') Getty Images via Getty Images And speaking of supernatural feuds, ‘Charmed’ fans were intrigued in season four, when Rose McGowan arrived on the scene, filling the void left by Shannen Doherty’s character, who was killed off at the end of the third season.



This was because Shannen’s frosty relationship with co-star Alyssa Milano had reached such an extent that they could no longer work together, meaning someone had to go.



Soz, Shannen.

Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner ('Star Trek') CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images One of the longest-standing TV feuds, ‘Star Trek’ actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy were no fans of one another on the set of the sci-fi show, as the Captain Kirk actor was jealous of his co-star’s fanmail, particularly from female viewers.



He was also unimpressed with the way both their characters were portrayed, growing concerned that Spock outshone his own role.