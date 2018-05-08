Mark Williams proved he was a man of his word on Monday by turning up to a post-match press conference naked, after securing his third World Snooker Championship title.

The Welshman became the oldest winner at the Crucible for 40 years after a comeback victory against John Higgins in a remarkable turn of fortunes.

Last year Williams did not even qualify for the finals and vowed to go naked if won this year’s championship.

“Cold in here isn’t it?”, Williams quipped as he entered the press room, his modesty protected by just a towel.

Asked about his victory, Williams said: “It feels a little bit uncomfortable at the minute. I had to wear the towel on the orders of Barry Hearn (World Snooker chairman) otherwise I would just have walked in, just crying.”