Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has rejected a request to give evidence to MPs over the Cambridge Analytics scandal.

Facebook told the UK government’s culture committee that Zuckerberg would not appear before the Culture Committee, which is investigating fake news, and that the company would instead send its chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer or head of product Chris Cox.

Rebecca Stimson, Facebook UK’s head of policy, wrote: “Facebook recognises the level of public and parliamentary interest in these issues and supports your belief that these issues must be address at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions.

“As such, Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person.”

She added the two deputies “report directly to Mr Zuckerberg and are among the longest serving senior representatives in Facebook’s 15-year history”.

Stimson said that fewer than 1% of the Facebook users who downloaded a personality test app, developed by the scandal-hit Cambridge Analytica, were from the EU.

The app is at the centre of a scandal over the misuse of data, after the Observer revealed that it harvested the data of around 50 million users, information which was then used to profile voters in the lead up to the US presidential election in 2016, and the EU referendum in the UK.