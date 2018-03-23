A judge has granted an application by the Information Commissioner’s Office for a warrant to search the London offices of Cambridge Analytica.
The commissioner Elizabeth Denham now has the legal authority to demand the scandal-hit data firm opens files and servers as part of a probe into the alleged unauthorised use of data from up to 50million Facebook profiles.
The warrant was issued on Friday evening after hours of legal argument. Denham first announced she would seek one at the start of the week, as the firm was accused of harvesting millions of Facebook users’ data.
The sight of crates being removed from the Cambridge Anaylitica’s offices, all while the ICO’s warrant application was pending, prompted anger.
Sitting at the High Court, Judge Leonard said he will give his reasons for granting the application on Tuesday.
In a statement on Friday, the ICO said: “We’re pleased with the decision of the judge and we plan to execute the warrant shortly.
“This is just one part of a larger investigation into the use of personal data for political purposes and we will now need time to collect and consider the evidence
Denham’s office, the ICO, was delayed in its quest for a warrant this week after initially announcing its intention to pursue the legal power to compel evidence on Monday.
Cambridge Analytica has said it is willing to cooperate with the ICO in its investigation.
