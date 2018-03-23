A judge has granted an application by the Information Commissioner’s Office for a warrant to search the London offices of Cambridge Analytica.

The commissioner Elizabeth Denham now has the legal authority to demand the scandal-hit data firm opens files and servers as part of a probe into the alleged unauthorised use of data from up to 50million Facebook profiles.

The warrant was issued on Friday evening after hours of legal argument. Denham first announced she would seek one at the start of the week, as the firm was accused of harvesting millions of Facebook users’ data.

The sight of crates being removed from the Cambridge Anaylitica’s offices, all while the ICO’s warrant application was pending, prompted anger.