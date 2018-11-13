Iceland Releases Marmite Sprouts To Divide The Christmas Dinner Table

Are there any two flavours as divisive as Marmite and sprouts? To coin a popular slogan, you either love them or you hate them.

Now, the two infamous flavours have been combined to create the first ever Marmite sprouts.

Iceland supermarket teamed up with Unilever to create a brand-new delicacy, after research commissioned by the supplier found it needed to rekindle the UK’s love of sprouts.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed, a third hadn’t had a sprout in the past three years and one fifth (16%) of Brits went so far as saying that they think sprouts could be entirely extinct from our plates by Christmas 2020.