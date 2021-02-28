We’re Married But Never Moved In Together. Here’s Why It Works For Us

Wayo and I are fiercely independent and perfectly comfortable taking separate excursions with our friends. I have taken off to Australia, Fiji and New Zealand without him and he’ll periodically go out of town without me. Most find this unacceptable, but for us it’s perfect to be with someone who understands the need for friendship and space. We’ve been warned that this behaviour will open us up to being cheated on, but the fact is cheaters are going to cheat no matter what the conditions. We are both of the mindset that we have no control over one another. For us, getting married meant being monogamous so if one should stray, we both understand that action will bring an end to our union. I don’t want to be with someone who isn’t willingly committed to me, and my husband feels the same way. Knowing this allows us the freedom to enjoy each other fully as best friends should. Marriage is hard enough without the added pressure of making it one size fits all.