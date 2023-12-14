LOADING ERROR LOADING

Martha Stewart knows how to signal to party guests that it’s time to go.

During an appearance Friday on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Stewart gave the talk-show host a tip on how to wrap up your house party while the two made spicy candied popcorn on set.

When Barrymore asked Stewart how she gets people to leave when her dinner parties are over, the lifestyle mogul said that she delivers this one line: “I’m going to bed.”

Advertisement

“I do, I just say that,” she said, before joking that she turns the lights off if her first attempt to kick people out isn’t successful.

Discussing other party etiquette tips, Stewart explained that she wouldn’t sweat it if her guests invited uninvited guests to a party she was throwing at her home.

She would just “make another seat,” she said.

“What are you going to do? Say, ‘You have to go home’?” she said. “Be practical... and you can get irritated but not visibly.”

Martha Stewart, shown here at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2023 on Friday in New York City, has lots of tips for when the party is over. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Advertisement

When Stewart is not dishing out advice on throwing parties, she’s shutting down any societal expectations about how older women should dress.

The 82-year-old, who set the internet ablaze when she posted a thirst trap at her pool in 2020, told Page Six Style in October that she doesn’t think about age when it comes to her wardrobe.

“I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them,” she said.