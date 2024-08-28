Martha Stewart's Berry-Washing Trick Keeps Them Fresh Longer

Bloomberg Creative via Getty Images

If you’ve ever spent what feels like way too much of your weekly income on fresh berries, only to realise a day later they’ve completely gone off, we have a lot in common.

Raspberries, it turns out, last a measly one to two days in the fridge according to fruit company Driscolls.

Advertisement

Blueberries fare better at five to ten days, but barely ever survive more than three in my fridge without developing that white collar of spore shame.

So, it’s a good thing domestic legend Martha Stewart has some tricks that not only clean your produce but also ensure they stay fresh for longer.

Which are?

Her preservation method begins in the supermarket, where you should keep an eye out for bruises, mould, and discolouration.

Sustainable living and thrifty shopping Instagrammer Meredith Alston (@naptown_thrifts) revealed a way to ensure you’re dealing with the good stuff ― “I finally found out his secret is that he flips them over and buys whichever ones don’t stick to the bottom of the carton,” she said, sharing her husband’s successful method.

Advertisement

After that, Martha fills a big bowl with water, puts the berries in a colander, and lowers the fruit-filled drainage utensil into the water.

“This results in an even wash that protects the berries,” she says; you can add one part of white vinegar to three parts water to clean the fruit more deeply.

“Holding a package of berries under running water is not the correct approach: The pressure of the water can cause berries to squish” and the water may stay behind in the pack, she adds.

After their dip, remove the fruit and place them in “a paper towel-lined, airtight container and place in the refrigerator”.

Huh. Anything else?

Yep ― she warns you should store your berries in a single layer, rather than stacking them on top of each other, to avoid trapped moisture and subsequent mould.

Advertisement

Get a larger container if you need to.

You should also keep berries at the front of your fridge ― not for any scientific reason, Martha says, but so you don’t forget they exist before it’s too late.

“Stored carefully in the refrigerator, blueberries and strawberries will last five to seven days,” she says.

“More delicate berries like blackberries, raspberries, and gooseberries last three to five days.”