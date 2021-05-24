Martin Bashir Apologises To Prince William, Prince Harry For Princess Diana Interview Ruse

Tim Graham via Getty Images Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program Panorama. (Photo by © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Diana was tricked into submitting to the interview with the help of bank documents Bashir instructed a BBC graphic artist to doctor, former British Supreme Court judge John Dyson determined after a six-month investigation. The records were provided to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and appeared to show that media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s News International was paying a security guard, and possibly even private secretaries of Diana and Prince Charles. The implication was that they were being paid to provide information about Diana. Bashir used the shared information to convince Spencer to arrange a meeting with his sister, the investigation found. Spencer said Bashir showed him the documents “to groom me, so that he could then get to Diana for the interview he was always secretly after.” Bashir released a statement Thursday apologising for “the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up.” But he insisted it wasn’t the fake documents that convinced Diana to participate in the interview. “It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret,” he said in the statement. “I also reiterate that the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.” Bashir repeated that defence to the Sunday Times — did not reveal what he believed convinced her to participate. “She led the way in addressing so many ... issues, and that’s why I will always remain immensely proud of that interview,” he also noted.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Martin Bashir