Primal Scream musician Martin Duffy has died at the age of 55.

Duffy was best known for having played keyboards as a member of Primal Scream since 1989, as well as his work with the bands Felt and the Charlatans.

On Tuesday morning, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess broke the news of Duffy’s death on Twitter, writing: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul.”

Reflecting on his work with the late keyboardist, Tim remembered him as a “pleasure to spend time with”, adding: “Safe travels Duffy.”

No more information on Duffy’s death has been officially released. HuffPost UK has contacted Primal Scream’s representatives for comment.

Duffy was born in Birmingham, and began his professional music career in the mid-80s when he joined the indie rock group Felt at the age of 16.

He went on to play keyboards on Primal Scream’s first two albums, before joining the group on a permanent basis in 1989, remaining a member of the band until his death.

In addition to his work with Primal Scream, Duffy went on to tour with the group The Charlatans following the death of founding member Rob Collins, most notably playing with the band when they played at Knebworth in 1996, in support of Oasis.

A year later, he contributed keyboards to their 1997 album Tellin’ Stories.

In more recent history, Duffy formed the supergroup The Chavs with his Charlatans bandmate Tim Burgess and Carl Barat, of The Libertines and Dirty Pretty Things fame.

Duffy released his first solo album in 2014, which was titled Assorted Promenades.