Martin Kemp Reveals George Michael Got Him Job On EastEnders… On One Condition

But there was also a condition that George - who was a huge fan of the BBC soap - insisted upon.

The Spandau Ballet star played the dodgy businessman between 1998 and 2002, but it only came about because the Wham! singer pulled some strings with one of the show’s producers.

Martin Kemp has revealed he had George Michael to thank for bagging the role of Steve Owen on EastEnders.

During an interview on his ITV show Weekend Best, Martin revealed: “George was such an EastEnders fan. He got me the part, in EastEnders, as Steve Owen. Yeah, he pushed me through the door.

“Then he said to me, ‘One thing I want in return… here’s one of my jumpers, sneak it on one day, you have to wear it in one of the scenes!’”

When Weekend Best guest Shane Richie asked if he actually did it, Martin replied: “Yeah I did yeah, I sneaked it on and put it on for him and he loved it!”

Martin added: “He was a beautiful, beautiful man. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Martin’s wife Shirlie, who was Wham!’s backing singer, previously revealed their famous friend used to search their home looking for the soap’s scripts.

Shirlie said: “He was obsessed. He would come round and open drawers, snooping about.”