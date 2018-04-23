Martin Lewis To Take Facebook To Court Over 'Scam' Adverts With His Name

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is launching a High Court legal battle to “give Facebook a bloody nose” over claims it is publishing scam adverts causing vulnerable people to hand over thousands of pounds to criminals.

Lewis is due to lodge court papers on Monday for a defamation lawsuit against Facebook over claims it has published more than 50 fake posts bearing his name in the last year, many of which are used to scam money out of people.

Lewis told the Press Association the legal action was the result of months of frustration with scammers piggybacking on his reputation and preying on Facebook users with outlandish get-rich-quick scams.

He said people have handed over thousands of pounds in good faith, only to find the advert has nothing to do with Lewis or his company.

Any damages won through the lawsuit will be donated to charity, but Lewis said the real aim was to force the social media behemoth to change its policy and reduce the risk of such scams being hosted by Facebook.

Lewis said: “There are customers who have lost a lot of money. Some of them won’t even talk to me because they’ve seen my face on the advert and think it’s me who has scammed them – it’s an absolute disgrace.

“I’ve had enough of this. It’s affecting my reputation, but more importantly it is affecting real people who are handing over money in good faith while the scammers are raking in the cash.