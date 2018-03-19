Martina Navratilova Claims She Was Paid 10x Less Than John McEnroe For BBC's Wimbledon Coverage

The BBC pay gay row has hit Wimbledon, after former champion Martina Navratilova claimed John McEnroe earned 10 times more than her for their commentating work. Navratilova has told the BBC’s ‘Panorama’ she was paid around £15,000 for commentating the annual tennis tournament, while her male counterpart took home over £150,000.

PA Wire/PA Images Martina Navratilova

McEnroe’s salary was revealed when the BBC published a list of their highest earning stars last year, and he was placed in the £150,000 - £199,999 category. Speaking on the documentary, which airs on Monday (18 March) night, Navratilova said: “It was a shock because John McEnroe makes at least £150,000. I get about £15,000 for Wimbledon and unless John McEnroe’s doing a whole bunch of stuff outside of Wimbledon he’s getting at least 10 times as much money.” She claimed bosses had told her she was getting paid a comparable amount to men doing the same job as her. “We were not told the truth, that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m not happy... It’s shocking... It’s still the good old boys network.” She added: “The bottom line is that male voices are valued more than women’s voices.”

PA Archive/PA Images John McEnroe