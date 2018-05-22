BeMoreMartyn: How Manchester Attack Victim Martyn Hett Inspired A Laugh-Out-Loud Stage Show

In the run-up to the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack, the Hope Theatre Company have been working on their most important project yet. Based on the life of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 victims of last year’s terror attack, ‘#BeMoreMartyn’ is riotous, fun-filled trip down memory lane, as eight actors - playing Martyn’s real friends - recall his most fabulous moments. The play takes its name from the hashtag that trended for days, as his friends and loved ones called for people to “be more Martyn” in the wake of his death. The play, producer Adam Zane explains, will give people a sense of what the hashtag means.

"We want the audience to leave inspired by Martyn and feel empowered because he didn't just like things, he loved things," he tells HuffPost UK. "And he was proud of the things he loved." He was famed for it too, as Martyn's love of 'Coronation Street' and his leg tattoo of character Deidre Barlow helped earned him an army of online followers.

Pinterest CLOSE His passion is something Adam feels very inspired by, explaining: “When I was a kid I hid what music I liked because I was scared to admit I liked Kylie, because I was trying to fit in. “I’m in my 40s and there are still moments when perhaps, I don’t necessarily tell people that I’m gay…I might just not bring it up and why? Why am I doing that? Why not be more Martyn and just be myself? It’s about how he continues to inspire people.” The script of ‘#BeMoreMartyn: The Boy With The Deidre Tattoo’ - to give the production its full, glorious title - was created from interviews with Martyn’s friends, a verbatim approach that the theatre company specialises in. They each sat down, one-by-one, to talk about their friend and an early version of the play was performed at a memorial event last October. Following its success - including praise from Martyn’s pals who’ve since found themselves as characters - the friends agreed to be interviewed again. Rewrites and rehearsals then commenced, and as Adam attempted to turn over 20 hours of interviews into a two-hour play, it was announced that the new version would debut to mark the anniversary of the attack. I arrive at their rehearsal space on one afternoon, the week before opening night. The company are practicing a scene that takes place on Canal Street, a bar-lined road which runs through the centre of Manchester’s gay district, and it doesn’t take long to get a sense of what Martyn was like. “He just loved bringing everyone together,” says one character, describing the random selection of people who were on this particular night out. “Whatever stage there was, of course, he’d be on it,” laughs another. “This is how he lived his life,” a third character says, gesturing at the others doing shots and dancing. “And how he taught everyone else to.”

Hope Theatre Company The cast

It’s laugh out loud funny, with scenes about dogging hotspots and run-ins with law enforcement (not at the same time) and it truly says it all that without being on stage, Martyn is still the star of the show. “What you get from the play is a real sense of a man who lived every single second of his life,” explains Bridget Gallagher, who plays Hannah. “He’s a very exuberant character who was friends with so many different people. “We would utilise a lot of the stuff that went on, crazy little events like holidays to Blackpool that sounded hilarious. When he took characters from ‘Coronation Street’ and things in the media, and made them really funny. “That’s what we want to tell people: This guy had a really funny outlook in life.” What the play doesn’t do, is concentrate on the attack itself. While a number of the friends discussed what happened in their interviews (some were also at the Ariana Grande concert with Martyn), Adam “made a very clear decision that [those stories] wasn’t going on stage”. “Those are their personal stories,” he says. “We never talk about what happened in the arena, we talk about Martyn’s life, not his death. That’s how we keep his legacy going on.” That’s not to say ‘#BeMoreMartyn’ isn’t without its emotional moments. During one scene, a character recalls the last time he saw Martyn, stating that he feels glad they had danced and laughed at a party. It’s a sudden bittersweet line, nestled in a script that spends most of its time focused on inspiring raucous laughter. “There are moments that are really moving and sad,” Adam admits. “But whenever we have a scene that is sad, we always make sure that we uplift the audience straight away, and we’ll have a mad scene about Eurovision. “It’s important to have those moments to reflect and allow the friends to say on stage, ‘I miss Martyn’. But also, we also want this celebration to continue and I think we’ve struck the right balance. “You’ve got to have those moments where you go, ‘He’s not here anymore’, and we’re remembering him, but that doesn’t mean the audience have to leave a crying wreck.”

