Mary Berry's Surprising Twist On Cauliflower Cheese Makes It A Main Course

mtreasure via Getty Images

Perhaps because of her former Great British Bake-Off presence, Mary Berry often brings dessert to mind.

But her savoury recipes ― including tomato soup, a speedy lasagne, and some delicious chilli ― are often easy to make and extra-tasty thanks to their secret ingredients.

Advertisement

Even those could not have prepared me for what she adds to her cauliflower cheese recipe, though.

For the Cordon Bleu-trained chef, it seems the best way to make a meal out of the decadent side is by adding... fish.

What?

Yep. According to a recipe from her book Mary Berry Everyday, Mary loves mixing a bit of smoked haddock into the mix.

“Think of fish pie and cauliflower cheese and combine the two – delicious,” the recipe’s introduction reads.

Given that there’s also some potato in the dish, that comparison actually makes a lot of sense.

The recipe really does seem to be as “quick to prepare” as the chef claims.

She boils cubed potatoes and cauliflower on the hob before laying them in a tray. Then, she makes a speedy cream and cornflour sauce.

Advertisement

Mary follows that by placing grated Gruyère onto the spud and cauliflower mix, chucks the smoked haddock fillets on top, pours the sauce over the whole lot, and covers it with the last of the cheese.

She adds salt, pepper, parsley and chives to the veggie mix before putting the fish in.

Mary also adds paprika to the topmost layer of cheese.

Sounds... sort of good?

I’m with you!

Mary says her recipe can be assembled up to six hours before cooking and keeps really well in the fridge.

“It makes a comforting meal in itself, though you could serve it with warm crusty bread if you liked,” the recipe’s introduction said.