Mary Berry Once Partied Up A Storm In Ibiza With Fellow TV Chef Who She 'Led Astray'

During an appearance on the ITV daytime show, James recalled the time he visited the White Isle with the former Great British Bake Off judge.

James was urged to share the tale after a segment with This Morning regular Gok Wan in Ibiza, to which the chef admitted partying with Mary was his “claim to fame”.

“I took Mary Berry for a six hour night out in Pacha in Ibiza!” he said.

“Are you kidding me?!” a stunned Holly asked.

“I’m not kidding you,” James insisted. “She led me astray, yeah, definitely.”

Dermot then asked if Mary showed off her moves, to which James replied: “She did hit the dancefloor, yeah.”

“I’ve got pictures of Mary Berry in a bikini and a whistle going through in my head!” Holly laughed.

Mary previously told of a night in Ibiza in an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2014, revealing: “It was like a rabbit warren: lots of little rooms and in every room there was music, there were bars, there were strange drinks, there were people smoking or sitting on the floor.

“There was every type of clothing you could imagine: miniskirts; some of them with hardly anything on. The noise was amazing and of course the boys couldn’t stand it. They went outside and waited for us on the stairs, and the girls all hung together inside. We didn’t want to miss a trick.”