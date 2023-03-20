Mary Berry Reveals Why She Won't Watch Great British Bake Off Anymore

Mary Berry NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mary Berry might be beloved for her role on The Great British Bake Off, but you won’t catch her watching it now.

The former judge has admitted she doesn’t watch the Channel 4 incarnation of the show she spent seven years as a part of during its time on the BBC.

In an interview with The Mirror, Mary – who judged alongside Paul Hollywood on Bake Off from its inception in 2010 until 2017 – was asked on her thoughts about Alison Hammond being announced as the new co-presenter of the show.

“I hope she’s very good,” she responded. “They’ve had a good swap round since I left. But they’re all good, they bring a different way of life to Bake Off.”

However, Mary is unlikely to find out how Alison gets on, as she admitted: “I don’t actually watch Bake Off – you can imagine, being married to me, there’s a lot of food about, so we don’t watch much cooking on telly.”

Mary with the original Bake Off gang Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins and Paul Hollywood Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Mary announced she was leaving Bake Off alongside original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins when it was confirmed Channel 4 had outbid the BBC on the rights to continue airing the show in 2017.

She was replaced by Prue Leith, with Noel and Sandi Toksvig replacing Mel and Sue as presenters.

Sandi left the show in 2020 and was replaced by Matt Lucas, who announced he would also be standing down after three series earlier this year.

Alison Hammond is Bake Off's new co-host Channel 4/Love Productions

This Morning favourite Alison has since been announced as his replacement, which has proven to be a popular choice among fans and the on-air team.

A celebrity version of Bake Off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer launched on Sunday night, with judge Prue Leith admitting she was surprised by one particular contestant’s behaviour in the tent.