Mary Berry's £1.65 Veggie Pasta Is My Go-To Weekday Meal

Jon Lovette via Getty Images

Between her low-fuss lasagne recipe and her cheaper-than-you’d think crab pasta recipe, it’s safe to say Mary Berry is a pretty reliable midweek meal guru.



And her pasta primavera recipe is no exception; the veggie-packed meal is as inexpensive as it is addictive, and it’s perfect for meal prep or big families.

How much does it cost?

Advertisement

At just under a tenner for the lot, that puts each portion at £1.65.

Not bad for a seriously luxe dinner ― especially when it only uses two dishes and half an hour to cook, right?

Plus, Mary Berry has some extra-handy tips for people cooking it ― “the roast vegetables can be roasted well ahead of time, or even the day before, and reheated in a hot oven as you boil the pasta,” she shares.

Having tried the “fairly healthy” pasta myself, I can guarantee it’s worth the extra step.



How do you make it?

You’ll need two tablespoons of olive oil, two peeled, halved, and sliced onions, and two red peppers.

You’ll also require 350g of small courgettes along with 350g of tagliatelle, 225g of broccoli florets, and 225g of asparagus tips.

Advertisement

For the sauce, you’ll want 3-4 tablespoons of pesto according to taste, 200ml of crème fraiche, salt, pepper, and 50g of freshly grated Parmesan.

Preheat your oven to 220°C. Combine the oil, onions, and red peppers in a large poly bag, seasoning well.

Transfer the lot into a roasting tin and let it cook for about 40 minutes, turning occasionally (add your courgettes after 20 minutes, as they cook faster.)

While your vegetables roast, boil the pasta in salted water as per the packet’s instructions. Add the broccoli and asparagus to the water for the last three minutes of cooking, then drain and set aside.

In a saucepan, heat up your crème fraiche and pesto. Add the cooked pasta and roasted vegetables, tossing them together. Sprinkle with some Parmesan.

Advertisement