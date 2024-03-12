Mary Berry's £1.73 Crab Pasta Is The Perfect No-Fuss Meal

GMVozd via Getty Images

If, like me, you’re always after the perfect midweek meal, you’ve probably grown tired of the often time-consuming, expensive recommendations some sites offer.



No, I don’t want to slow-roast carrots on a Wednesday; nor am I interested in spending more than a fiver on a meal I’ll wolf in seconds in front of Netflix.



Thankfully, our weekday saviour Mary Berry understands that two truths can hold at once; yes, all the above is true, but some of us still crave a fancy-seeming dinner that towers above its repacked competition.



Enter: her cheap, speedy, and delicious crab and courgette spaghetti recipe which gets on the table in the time it takes to boil pasta.



It’s surprisingly cheap

Using:

£3.75 of Tesco’s crab meat,

12p’s worth of spaghetti,

£1.68 of courgette,

about 30p of shallots,

15p’s worth of lemon, and

roughly 85p of olive oil, chillis, garlic, and dill

All this together means the dish only costs £6.91 for four people, or just £1.73 each.



“I use a handheld spiralizer for the courgettes, but you can buy them ready-prepared relatively cheaply,” Mary Berry advises on her site.



Having made the three-step recipe myself, I can assure you it tastes much, much pricier than it really is.



What do I need to make it?

For four people, you’ll need 100g of crab meat or canned crab, 200g spaghetti, six tablespoons of olive oil, three courgettes, the juice of half a lemon, a large, finely-sliced banana shallot, and a de-seeded and chopped red chilli.



You’ll also need a small bunch of chopped dill and two crushed garlic cloves.



How do I make it?