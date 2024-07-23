Mary Berry's Unexpected Secret Ingredient For The Best Rocky Road

Matt_Gibson via Getty Images/iStockphoto Rocky road squares on rustic background

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how Mary Berry makes her midweek lasagne faster than the regular kind ― even if the meat is totally different.

We’ve even shared the secret ingredient she uses to make her spag bol sing.

But what about the sweet treats the Great British Bake-Off star is so well-known for? Any surprises in those?

Advertisement

Well, yes ― she adds a crunchy ingredient to her low-hassle rocky road recipe that only takes ten minutes to make.

Which is?

She uses honeycomb in the recipe, which usually relies on Digestives, Rich Tea biccies, or a combination of both.

The recipe, shared in her book Mary Berry: Cook and Share, makes 24 squares and also includes milk and dark chocolate, butter, Golden Syrup, and Digestives.

Though honeycomb is actually easier and cheaper to make than you might think, it does take its sweet time, and clean-up is basically a part-time job. So, Mary Berry relies on some pre-made Crunchie bars (four of them, to be exact).

Advertisement

The recipe “can be made up to three days ahead” and “freezes well,” the Cordon Bleu-trained chef explained ― making it perfect for parties or bake sales.

“This is great with a cup of coffee or after a meal instead of pudding,” Mary added.

How do you make it?

The recipe, which is marked as “easy” on the Happy Foodie online version, involves greasing and lining a tray to put the mixture into.

Then, heat the milk chocolate, Golden Syrup, and butter in a bowl over steaming water; heat the dark chocolate in the same way in a different bowl.

Add the biscuits and Crunchie bars to the milk chocolate, butter, and syrup mix once it’s melted, combine well, and pour the lot into the prepared tin.

Then, drizzle it with the molten dark chocolate and pop it in the fridge for two hours or more.

Once it’s cooled, you can slice it into 24 squares.