Mary Berry’s Secret To A Juicy Fillet Of Beef Will Seriously Level Up Your Roast Dinner

Pexels

Listen, as much as the ‘roast dinner and a walk’ chat is played out on dating apps, sometimes there really is nothing better than a good ol’ hearty roast dinner.

A juicy cut of meat, potatoes, vegetables and, if you have any sense whatsoever, a healthy helping of Yorkshire puddings. What could be better?

Advertisement

Well.

Mary Berry’s take on a roast is what.

Yes, that’s right. Our culinary queen can even improve on roast dinners and the perfect place to start his her secret to a juicy fillet of beef.

How to make a delicious fillet of beef at home

On her 2018 show Mary Berry’s Christmas Party, Mary shared that she actually serves her fillet of beef with a brandy and mustard sauce.

Good lord.

For this sauce you’ll need:

2 tbsp brandy

300ml/½ pint double cream

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley leaves

1 tbsp finely chopped thyme leaves

2 tsp Dijon mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Then, she directed: “Pour the brandy into a wide-based pan, bring to the boil and boil for 10 seconds. Add the cream and bring back to the boil, stirring all the time until you have a sauce consistency.

Advertisement

“Season with salt, then add the herbs and mustard. Any juices from the roasting tin can be added to the sauce before serving.”

Drooling.

As a bonus tip, Mary said: “The joy of this cut of beef is seeing it pink, however, if you slice it more then 30 minutes ahead of serving, the surface of the meat will turn grey, so it’s best to carve at the last minute.”

So the secret to perfectly pink meat is simply... taking your time before slicing it? Sold.