This New Feature Is A Breath Of Fresh Air For Singles Tired Of Boring Bios On Hinge

While the dating world has many pitfalls (how many times can I read ‘roast dinner and a walk on a Sunday’ in a bio, I beg?!), the main concern surrounding it is harassment and unwanted contact.

Research has found that online harassment has been on the rise across all digital spaces – particularly for vulnerable groups like women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ users.

Now, finally, Hinge has announced that users can hide certain words from appearing in their ‘likes’ as the dating app can: “detour negative interactions before they start, creating a safer and more positive experience on the app.”

What the Hidden Words setting on Hinge means for users

When users go to the Hidden Words setting, the app states: “We’ll hide likes from people who use any of the words you add here”, giving users complete control in hiding everything from the inoffensive bugbears (hiking, anyone?) to offensive words that they would prefer not to see.

Social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement.

The new Hidden Words feature on Hinge is the best thing they’ve ever done pic.twitter.com/CY29MYFX3G — Billy (@_billyreid) April 25, 2024

Some users are... a little fussier than others:

my hinge hidden words (queer edition) drop yours below! pic.twitter.com/XUYiviSnIl — bekofridge (@bekofridge) April 25, 2024

Though it does appear that people really are tired of hearing about Sunday roasts.

Hinge letting you have hidden words now 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/gt0HxYGB4t — Laura 🥨 (@byrneasaurus) April 24, 2024

“This feature is about giving daters the ability to define their boundaries”

Jeff Dunn, Hinge’s VP, Trust & Safety said: “At Hinge, we believe in creating an environment where everyone can feel safe and respected, which is integral to building genuine connections,

“With the launch of Hidden Words, we are living by our mission, to become the most trusted dating app. This feature is about giving daters the ability to define their boundaries, enhancing their confidence in the process.”

The safety expert added that Hinge’s hope is that with Hidden Words, users will feel reassured they can explore potential connections in a way that’s most comfortable to them, leading to safer and more satisfying dating experiences.