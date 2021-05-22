Mary And Marina Finally Returned To Gogglebox And Were Naughtier Than Ever Before

There was a special treat for Gogglebox fans during the last episode of the series on Friday night – the return of Mary and Marina. And the Bristolian pensioners were on even saucier form than usual as they saw each other indoors for the first time in weeks. The pair were seen having an emotional reunion at the start of Friday’s episode, which saw Mary come over to Marina’s flat armed with a bottle of bubbly.

BBC Mary and Marina on Gogglebox

It then wasn’t long before Mary was lusting over Bear Grylls as they watched his latest National Geographic series. “If Bear Grylls came knocking on my door expecting to take me on an exhibition like this, I wouldn’t go, but if he came and knocked on my door and took me to some nice hotel [sic],” Mary said. “That’s too tame for him, a hotel,” Marina said. “It wouldn’t be tame after he’d been in the room with me,” Mary insisted.

As the pair later discussed the possibility of being able to go on holiday this summer, things got risqué when Marina admitted she was missing the feeling of “the sand between my toes”. “I wondered what you were going to say then,” Mary cheekily replied as Marina started giggling.

When you’re really missing the sand between your toes… #Goggleboxpic.twitter.com/W3Byd000tN — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) May 21, 2021

Mary and Marina haven’t appeared on Gogglebox since last autumn, due to the Covid restrictions. But with the easing of lockdown meaning it is now safe for them to mix indoors once again, viewers were delighted to see them back...

Mary and Marina reuniting on the UK #Gogglebox is a true symbol of a healing, post COVID world! My heart’s exploded with happiness for them both... and us all! pic.twitter.com/F52bvWUnRp — Daithí (@heyadaithi) May 21, 2021

So lovely to see Mary and Marina reunited on #Gogglebox tonight, missed them! 📺 pic.twitter.com/74igC7AtgN — Iain Wilson (@wilbossman) May 21, 2021

Who else cheered and got a bit choked when Mary and Marina came on ❤️😢 #Gogglebox — Dawnie Claypole (@ClaypoleDawnie) May 21, 2021

It is heartwarming to see Mary and Marina reunited again ❤ #Goggleboxhttps://t.co/1ZEXvSl6QD — Jordan Welsh (@jordan_welshy) May 21, 2021

I was gutted it was the last #Gogglebox of the series tonight, but I can’t describe my happiness at seeing Mary and Marina back! 😬😊 — Kat (@CooperTemple) May 21, 2021

So good to hear the words " in Bristol Mary & her best friend Marina " #gogglebox — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) May 21, 2021

i’ve missed mary and marina so much 💕 so glad to see them back and being their cheeky selves #Gogglebox — laur 🌺 (@mybuddiemybucky) May 21, 2021